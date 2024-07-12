Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 50.1% in June

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,807. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.