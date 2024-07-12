Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 26,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,651. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

