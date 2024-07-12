Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.96

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 75376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,814,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 247,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

