Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $51.00 during trading hours on Friday. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

