Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $51.00 during trading hours on Friday. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.
About Dino Polska
