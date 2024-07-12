Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 6%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 1,649,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,884,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

