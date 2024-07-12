Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Position Lifted by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 813.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 116,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 1,629,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

