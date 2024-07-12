Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,003 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 813.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 116,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 325,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,649. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.