Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,532. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $91.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

