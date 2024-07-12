Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa Sells 1,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$129.07. 719,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.02. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$84.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$131.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The stock has a market cap of C$35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

