DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.

