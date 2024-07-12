Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$15.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIR.UN
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.