Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$15.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$14.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.