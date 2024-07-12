Duality Advisers LP Acquires 281 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

