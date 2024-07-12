Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 255,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 576,534 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,620,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

