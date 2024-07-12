Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 477,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,230. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

