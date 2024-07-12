Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,159 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.92. 1,916,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,762. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $242.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

