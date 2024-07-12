Duality Advisers LP Buys 7,068 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,245,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.55.

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.04. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.