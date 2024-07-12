Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 92,383 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. 3,901,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.