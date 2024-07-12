Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC stock traded up $21.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $581.89. 51,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.43. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

