Duality Advisers LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. 194,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,605. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,087 shares of company stock worth $15,831,188. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

