Duality Advisers LP Has $5.43 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.32. 382,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.56. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

