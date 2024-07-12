Duality Advisers LP Has $6.81 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 292.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,645 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $82,854,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 365,050 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 300,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.49. 459,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

