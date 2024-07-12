Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,063. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.34 and a 200-day moving average of $237.46.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

