Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Adient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 959.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of Adient stock remained flat at $24.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 409,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.