Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after acquiring an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Celanese Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CE traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.28. 497,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

