Duality Advisers LP Purchases 17,179 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of ODP worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ODP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 493,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.59.

About ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

