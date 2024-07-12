Duality Advisers LP Purchases 31,203 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 202.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $140.55. 625,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.