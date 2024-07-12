Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. 1,689,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,248. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.