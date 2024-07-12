Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 5,491 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 5.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 129.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 39.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $653.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $650.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $281.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

