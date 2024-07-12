Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,234,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. 461,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,008. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.70.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.72 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

