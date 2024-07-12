Duality Advisers LP Sells 139,544 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,544 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 521,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 209,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 31,325,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,185,613. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.