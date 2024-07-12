Duality Advisers LP Sells 23,834 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,834 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,594,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sonos by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,741,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 576,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $9,677,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $7,453,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 1,328,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,100. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

