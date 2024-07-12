Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $39,183,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.53. 170,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

