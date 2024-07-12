Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 224,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $105.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

