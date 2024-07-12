Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.01) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.06) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,199.17 ($15.36).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of £24,990 ($32,009.73). Insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
