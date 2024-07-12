Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Up 118.2% in June

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.