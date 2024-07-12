Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.22 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $46.22 million and approximately $775,171.69 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,566,959 coins and its circulating supply is 92,567,358 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,521,758.17139888. The last known price of Dynex is 0.50032877 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $931,233.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

