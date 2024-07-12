E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

ETWO stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

