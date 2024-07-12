easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Trading Up 16.8%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was up 16.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,223% from the average daily volume of 38 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

easyJet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

