Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $318.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $316.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $328.78 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

