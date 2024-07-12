Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $267.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $257.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ECL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,186. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $246.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

