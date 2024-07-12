Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.44.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $244.50 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $245.93. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

