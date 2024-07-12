Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$141.25 and last traded at C$141.25. 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.90.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$793.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$141.01.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a net margin of 85.30% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of C$96.57 million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

