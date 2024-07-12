Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EKTAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

