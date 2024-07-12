Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.06

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($1.93). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.91), with a volume of 735,546 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELM shares. HSBC raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £891.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

In related news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 34,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,583.96). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($672,473.42). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

