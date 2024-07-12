Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.06

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($1.93). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.91), with a volume of 735,546 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELM shares. HSBC raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday.
Elementis Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,583.96). In other Elementis news, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,583.96). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($672,473.42). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
