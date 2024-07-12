Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 504 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. 2,580,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,004. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

