Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $212,209,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $152.73. 2,896,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,560. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.