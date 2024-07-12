Empirical Finance LLC Buys 188 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,564. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

