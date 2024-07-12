Empirical Finance LLC Buys 3,586 Shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.57% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,939,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAOS remained flat at $85.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93.

About Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

