Empirical Finance LLC Buys 522 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $3,335,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,469,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $647.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,285. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

