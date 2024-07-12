Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,120,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,909,000 after buying an additional 1,196,358 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 17,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,619,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,236. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

